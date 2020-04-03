D9Sports Tournament of Champions Boys’ South Region Second Round

With the D9Sports Tournament of Champions now in the second round, it’s time for the boys’ South Region.

(The 2018 Karns City boys’ team won the District 9 Class 3A title)

Advancing to the second round in the South were top-seeded 2013 Johnsonburg, No. 2 2008 Bradford, No. 4 2004 Keystone, No. 5 2005 Coudersport, No. 6 2003 Keystone, No. 7 2007 Elk County Catholic, and No. 14 2018 Karns CIty.

Here is how this works. You have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to vote for which team you think is the best in each matchup. At that point, the winners will advance into the Round of 16.

Go to D9Sports.com to vote

(8) 2001 Bradford vs. (1) 2013 Johnsonburg

2001 Bradford moved into the second round with a 70 percent to 30 percent win over 2003 Clarion, while 2013 Johnsonburg rolled to a 92 percent to 8 percent win over 2018 Clearfield.

Bradford, under Dave Fuhrman, went 20-6 in 2001 and beat Brookville, 61-49, to win the D9 Class 3A title before knocking off Penn Cambria, 65-48, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs and losing to Peabody, 62-55, in the second round. Senior Jared Wells (11.6 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 spg, 32 made 3-pointers) was named a second-team All-District 9 performer.

Johnsonburg went 30-3 in 2013 and beat Ridgway, 37-29, to win the District 9 Class 1A team then went on an epic run through the PIAA playoffs topping Eisenhower, 62-30, in the first round, Shade, 54-49, in the second round, and D9 rival Smethport, 54-43, in the quarterfinals (it also beat Smethport in the D9 semifinals). That brought about a semifinal contest against heavily favored Lincoln Park, the WPIAL champion and the PIAA runner-up from 2012 who trotted out four Division 1-caliber players, including former North Carolina State star Maverick Rowan. No one gave the Rams a shot to beat the Leopards, but beat them they did, 59-53, outscoring Lincoln Park 34-25 in the second half. Cameron Grumley and Cole Peterson each scored 22 points in the win, which sent Johnsonburg to the state title game for the first time in school history where they fell 83-63 to Vaux out of Philadelphia. Grumley, who went on to score over 1,000 career points at Division 2 Clarion University, and Peterson, who went on to a stellar baseball career at St. Bonaventure (the Rams won the PIAA baseball title that spring) and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers (he is currently in the minor leagues having made it as high as Triple-A last year), were named the co-D9Sports.com District 9 Players of the Year, while head coach Bill Shuey was the D9Sports.com District 9 Coach of the Year. Grumley, a junior in 2013, averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, while Peterson, a junior as well in 2013, averaged 15.6 points, 4.0 steals, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Both players topped 1,000 career points (Grumley 1,513; Peterson 1,598).

(5) 2005 Coudersport vs. (4) 2004 Keystone

2005 Coudersport advanced to the second round thanks to a 72 percent to 28 percent over 2010 DuBois Central Catholic, while 2004 Keystone beat 2012 Smethport, 63 percent to 37 percent.

Coudersport, coached by Chris Fink, finished 27-3 in 2005 losing to Elk County Catholic, 71-46, in the D9 title game – an ECC team that went to the PIAA quarterfinals and featured many of the same players who went on to win a PIAA title in 2006 – before beating Iroquois, 61-48, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs and Duquesne, 52-40, in the second round prior to losing to Blairsville, 54-51, in the semifinals. The Falcons were led by junior Ryan Jones (18.7 ppg, 10 rpg, 2 spg, 2 bpg), who was named a first-team All-District 9 player and went on to finish his career with a school-record 1,907 career points, now the second-most in school history.

Keystone, under Greg Heath, finished 24-5 in 2004 and beat Moniteau, 63-47, to win the D9 Class 2A title before topping Saegertown, 55-52, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs and Westmont-Hilltop, 47-35, in the second round. The Panthers lost to Beaver Falls, 80-63, in the quarterfinals. The win over Saegertown was drama-filled, as Garrett Heath hit a pair of free throws following a technical foul on Saegertown with 8.2 seconds left and the game tied at 52 following a long-distance 3-pointer by Saegertown. The official explanation as handed down following the game by District 9 Basketball Chairman Jim Manners after he talked to the officials was that the technical foul was called because Saegertown head coach Ryan McKissock “stood up and one of the players called a timeout. The technical was accessed because of excessive timeouts called by Saegertown.” In other words, Saegertown called a timeout when it didn’t have one. But McKissock’s version of the events was that he didn’t call a timeout and that he was told the technical foul was accessed because of excessive celebration. Garrett Heath, Greg’s son, was named the D9Sports.com District 9 Player of the Year and a second-team Class 2A All-State performer after averaging 22.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game and hitting 49.9 percent of his shots including 39.5 from 3-point range where he made 73. He also shot 81.3 percent from the free-throw line and finished his career with a District 9-record 2,215 career points – now third-most in D9. At the time, he was just the second player in D9 history to top 2,000 career points. Sam Swartzfager added 10.1 ppg for Keystone.

(14) 2018 Karns City vs. (6) 2003 Keystone

2018 Karns City upset 2005 Elk County Catholic, 62 percent to 38 percent, in the first round while 2003 Keystone knocked 2011 Brookville, 70 percent to 30 percent.

Karns City went 17-8 in 2018 and beat Brookville, 34-31, in the District 9 Class 3A title game on an Austin Fahlor buzzer-beating 3-pointer before losing to Mercyhurst Prep, 78-47, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Chase Beighley led the Chris Bellis-coached Gremlins with 13.2 points per game, while Austin Fahlor added 11.2 points per game.

Keystone, under the guidance of Greg Heath, finished 27-1 in 2003 beating Karns City, 50-45, to win the D9 2A title before topping Sharpsville, 47-28, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs and losing for the only time on the season to Farrell, 63-44, in the second round. Junior guard Garrett Heath was named a second-team Class 2A All-State player and the D9Sports.com District 9 Player of the Year after averaging 22.4 points per game and scoring 25 or more points 11 times, including five times at 30 or more and three times at 35 or more. Heath hit 75 3-pointers and shot 80.5 percent (161 of 200) from the free-throw line. He finished his career a year later with a then-District 9 record of 2,215 career points, only the second player to ever hit 2,000 points in D9 history at the time, and still sits third all-time in D9 history in scoring. Senior Ben Cobler (14.0 ppg, 3.2 apg, 82 percent from the free-throw line) was a second-team All-D9 selection.

(7) 2007 Elk County Catholic vs. (2) 2008 Bradford

2007 ECC beat 2016 Clearfield, 63 percent to 37 percent, in the first round, while 2008 Bradford picked off 2007 Kane, 74 percent to 26 percent.

A year after winning the PIAA title, ECC, under the direction of Aaron Straub, went 27-3 in 2007 and beat Keystone, 54-37, to win the D9 Class 1A title before knocking off Northern Cambria, 65-49, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs and losing to Serra Catholic, 65-58, in the second round. The Crusaders were led by 2,000-point (2,083) career scorer Jesse Bosnik, who was named the D9Sports.com District 9 Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds. 5.0 assists and 3.2 steals per game and shooting 52 percent from the floor and 38 percent (57 made) from 3-point range. Bosnik went on to play college baseball at St. Bonaventure and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers. After his baseball career, he returned to college, this time at IUP, to play basketball. Fellow senior Josh Salter (11.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 47.5 percent shooting, 39.3 percent 3-point shooting (42 made) and 81.8 percent free-throw shooting) was named a second-team All-District 9 team member.

Dave Fuhrman’s Bradford team went 20-8 in 2008 and beat Clearfield, 63-37, to win the District 9 Class 3A title, then topped Chartiers Valley, 63-39, and Hopewell, 50-39, to reach the PIAA quarterfinals were it fell to Steelton-Highspire, 72-41. Furhman was named the D9Sports.com District 9 Coach of the Year while seniors Ryan LaBrozzi (17.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.9 spg, 50.1 percent shooting) and Ben Lanich (14.9 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 53.6 percent shooting) were chosen as first-team All-District 9 selections.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.