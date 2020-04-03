Delores Pauline Clinger, 76, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, during a stay at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

She was born on August 15, 1943, to the late George Vincent and Rachel Elizabeth (Dodson) Mineweaser in Brookville, PA.

Delores graduated from Brookville High School. She married Jerome G. “Jerry” Clinger in Corsica, PA on April 22, 1967; Jerry preceded her in passing on November 24, 1998.

Delores worked at the welfare office in Reynoldsville, PA, for eight years before becoming a cook at Plyler’s Family Restaurant in Brookville, PA, where she worked for two decades. She was a lifetime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville, PA. Dolores enjoyed crocheting, she would often gift her creations and was known for her great work. She was also an avid reader who would read up to two books a day.

Delores is survived by three brothers; Albert (Linda) Mineweaser, Bill (Joyce) Mineweaser, Lenny Mineweaser; six nephews; Tom Yohe, Tim Yohe, Donny Yohe, Albert Mineweaser Jr., Bill Mineweaser Jr., Michael Mineweaser; three nieces; Stacy (Tony) Shchouchkoff, Mindy Gruver, Amber Mineweaser; three cousins; Mary Snyder, Loretta Snyder, Jerry Troutman; one very good friend; Sharon Yonkofski; numerous great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew, as well as many friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Delores was preceded in passing by one brother, David Mineweaser; two sisters; Alice Mineweaser, Julie Yohe; and one nephew, David Mineweaser Jr.

A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. The broadcast will start on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. The service will be officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at the Saint Ann’s Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

