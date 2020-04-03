Clarion County United Way Creates COVID-19 Relief Fund

CLARION, Pa., (EYT) – Many residents in Clarion County are not currently working due to business closures ordered by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the United Way of Clarion County may be able to help those facing financial difficulties.

The Clarion County COVID-19 Relief Fund is an expansion of a program already run by the United Way called the Neighbor Aid Fund.

United Way Board President, Erich Spessard, posted a message to the United Way’s Facebook page to announce the fund and encourage donations.

“During times of uncertainty, the people of Clarion County have always come together to support one another,” Spessard posted. “That is what LIVE UNITED is all about. COVID-19 is a test of our collective strength, and with your support, United Way is up for the challenge.”

United Way officials estimate that nearly 25% of the county’s working adults live paycheck-to-paycheck.

Grants from the COVID-19 Clarion County Relief Fund will go to help families impacted by the crisis meet their basic food, housing, and utility needs.

Clarion County United Way Executive Director Melissa Fulton said the agency wants residents to know that there is help available.

“We’re going to try to help them keep their head above water,” Fulton said. “We don’t want them to make poor choices or go into more debt or be afraid they’re going to have their utilities turned off or get an eviction notice because of something that is completely out of their hands.”

The money collected in the COVID-19 fund will go to working people who have not been able to work due to closures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Those who find themselves in need should call 211. It’s a number available statewide that acts as a warehouse for health and human service agencies. The charity navigator there will be able to search their database and match callers with appropriate agencies to help them, including the United Way.

Utilities are not currently shutting off service for nonpayment, and courts are not issuing many eviction notices, so Fulton said those are not immediate concerns.

“We see this as more of a long-term problem,” she said. “We’ll see more once people start missing those paychecks, once we get a week or two weeks in and people find themselves going through their savings and emergency funds.”

Residents who can do so are encouraged to donate to the fund. The goal is $5,000. Fulton said some donors have expressed an interest in matching the total the agency can raise.

Donations to the Clarion County COVID-19 Relief Fund can be made on Facebook, at the United Way website or by sending a check to:

United Way of Clarion County

PO Box 207

Clarion, Pa. 16214

“In times where there are natural disasters, people want to go out and volunteer and donate items, but this is a disaster of a different kind,” Fulton observed. “Right now, it’s a lot of wait-and-see.”

The United Way itself has had to cancel its Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival, a major fundraiser. Other money-raising activities may have to be postponed or canceled in the coming months.

“That, for us, means a whole lot less money coming in that we’re able to help people with,” Fulton stated. “It certainly affects our budget, not just now but in the long term.”

Most of the fundraising for United Way member agencies is done in the fall. That money has yet to be distributed.

“We’re not looking to cut programs,” said Fulton. “We’re not looking to get rid of any of our programs; however, we’re going to have to be a little more inventive as to how we allocate those dollars.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.