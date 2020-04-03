Michael Patton Advising: Government Acts to Blunt Financial Impact of Global Pandemic

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article on Government Acts to Blunt Financial Impact of Global Pandemic.

On March 11, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was officially declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, and two days later President Trump declared a national emergency. (1)

The unknowns surrounding a new virus make it difficult to predict the potential human and economic toll, but unprecedented steps are being taken to help slow the spread of the disease and prepare medical facilities to treat a rising number of cases. Businesses are suffering losses as they spend more to help keep workers and customers safe and/or have closed their doors to the public.

The economy — in the United States and globally — has been interrupted as abruptly as our daily routines, and a downturn is looming. This jarring reality triggered the first bear market for U.S. stocks in 11 years. (2)

Many people are now working from home, but a record number of workers (3.3 million) filed for unemployment in one harrowing week. (3)

Read the full article here.

