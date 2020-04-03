Nellie Elizabeth “Betty” Meloney, 87, of Marienville, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Betty was born January 17, 1933 in Wilkinsburg, PA. She was married to Robert Laurence Meloney Jr. in April 1952. Sadly, he passed away in October 1997. She is also preceded in death by her oldest son, Robert Laurence Meloney III, in September 2006; her parents, Ralph and Nellie Kimmel; her brothers, Ralph Kimmel and Howard Kimmel; and her sister, Shirley Orr.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Meloney and Donald Meloney, both of Marienville; her grandchildren, Dawn Prechtel of Jasper, IN, Kristin Meloney of Marienville, Robert Meloney and his wife, Tina, of Moss Landing, CA, and James Meloney and his wife, Danae, of Pittsburgh, and her unofficial adopted son, Bert Acker of Seaside, CA.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Madyson, Rylin, James, Tailyn, Jaxson, Jayce, Dixie, Bama, and her very special great-granddaughter, Kailey. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Betty was employed for 16 years at the Monterey County Court in Monterey, CA. Upon returning to Pennsylvania in 1982, she continued her career by working for the District Justice offices in both Tionesta and Marienville.

Due to the current circumstances, there will be no public viewing. There will be a private funeral service performed by Dan Richter of the Marienville United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the North Forest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 446, Marienville, PA 16239.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

