 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Opening Weekend of Hazen Flea Market Canceled

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Hazen Flea MarketHAZEN, Pa. (EYT) – The May 2020 opening weekend of Hazen Flea Market has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a post on the Hazen Flea Market website, while the opening weekend of the flea market in May has been canceled, flea market officials hope to be able to hold the June market as planned.

“We cannot wait too long (to make the announcement) due to making sure the word is out and ordering supplies. We pray that June will prevail and we will have a knock out market,” the website states.

“The safety of everyone at the Flea Market and our community and surrounding area, are our priority. We have huge crowds and people from all over the neighboring state to Pennsylvania and the East Coast. Even if restrictions are lifted by May, it would not be prudent to hold our May Market.”

The dates for the flea market for the remainder of the year are June 6 and June 7; July 4 and July 5; August 1 and August 2; September 5 and September 6; and October 3 and October 4.

On Saturdays vendors are open after 7:00 a.m. and usually stay open until mid-afternoon. On Sunday, the vendors begin to open around 7:00 a.m. and will begin packing up by 3:00 p.m.

The Hazen Flea Market is operated by the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company. It is the primary fund raising event for the fire company, and all of the staff for the flea market are volunteers.

The Hazen Flea Market is one of the biggest outdoor flea markets east of the Mississippi and has been in operation since the 1970’s.

Currently, the market has just over 700 vendor spots, and a typical weekend brings over 400 vendors, with many of the vendors using multiple spots.

An estimate of over 10,000 shoppers visit Hazen Flea Market on each of their weekends.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.