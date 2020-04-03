Opening Weekend of Hazen Flea Market Canceled

HAZEN, Pa. (EYT) – The May 2020 opening weekend of Hazen Flea Market has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a post on the Hazen Flea Market website, while the opening weekend of the flea market in May has been canceled, flea market officials hope to be able to hold the June market as planned.

“We cannot wait too long (to make the announcement) due to making sure the word is out and ordering supplies. We pray that June will prevail and we will have a knock out market,” the website states.

“The safety of everyone at the Flea Market and our community and surrounding area, are our priority. We have huge crowds and people from all over the neighboring state to Pennsylvania and the East Coast. Even if restrictions are lifted by May, it would not be prudent to hold our May Market.”

The dates for the flea market for the remainder of the year are June 6 and June 7; July 4 and July 5; August 1 and August 2; September 5 and September 6; and October 3 and October 4.

On Saturdays vendors are open after 7:00 a.m. and usually stay open until mid-afternoon. On Sunday, the vendors begin to open around 7:00 a.m. and will begin packing up by 3:00 p.m.

The Hazen Flea Market is operated by the Warsaw Township Volunteer Fire Company. It is the primary fund raising event for the fire company, and all of the staff for the flea market are volunteers.

The Hazen Flea Market is one of the biggest outdoor flea markets east of the Mississippi and has been in operation since the 1970’s.

Currently, the market has just over 700 vendor spots, and a typical weekend brings over 400 vendors, with many of the vendors using multiple spots.

An estimate of over 10,000 shoppers visit Hazen Flea Market on each of their weekends.

