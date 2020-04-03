Police Say Speed Contributed to Rollover Crash in Rose Township

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say speed was a contributing factor in a crash that occurred in Rose Township late last week.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 27, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 36 just north of Hunts Run Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 36-year-old Dale B. Miner, of Latrobe, was operating a 2019 Subaru Legacy, traveling north on State Route 36, traveling too fast for conditions while negotiating a curve, when his vehicle struck the left rear of a 2006 International Harvester Workstar, operated by 23-year-old Nathan M. Lauren, of Ebensburg.

Miner’s vehicle traveled approximately 300 feet before traveling off the roadway, then struck several trees while traveling another 150 feet. It came to a final rest facing south.

Lauren’s vehicle crossed the center line and rolled over, traveling approximately 273 feet, and came to a final rest on its side facing east.

Miner, Lauren, and Lauren’s passenger, 23-year-old Blair J. Hornick, of North Cambria, were all wearing seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Miner was cited for a speed violation.

Jefferson County EMS, Bricen Towing, and Knox Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Punxsutawney-based State Police released the above report on Thursday, April 2, 2020.



