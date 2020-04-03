 

SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Offering Food and Wine Carry-Out, Overnight Special

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Americana RedSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is continuing to offer food and wine carry-out, as well as a new overnight booking special.

(Photo: New wine release: Americana Red)

Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders for pick-up or curbside to-go.

View their food and wine menus on their website.

New wine releases:

  • Starry Night
  • Sweet DC Tea
  • Citrus Grove
  • Americana Red

Citrus Grove

Along with carry-out options, Deer Creek Winery also has an overnight booking offer. If you book a night in May or June of 2020, you will receive $50 in Deer Creek Credit to spend during your stay.

Want to get $50 FREE to spend at the winery_

The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Deer Creek Carry Out

For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.

“We would like to thank everyone for investing in local small businesses during this time,” said Deer Creek Owner Rhonda Brooks.

image (41)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

