SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery Offering Food and Wine Carry-Out, Overnight Special
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is continuing to offer food and wine carry-out, as well as a new overnight booking special.
(Photo: New wine release: Americana Red)
Individuals can call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their orders for pick-up or curbside to-go.
View their food and wine menus on their website.
New wine releases:
- Starry Night
- Sweet DC Tea
- Citrus Grove
- Americana Red
Along with carry-out options, Deer Creek Winery also has an overnight booking offer. If you book a night in May or June of 2020, you will receive $50 in Deer Creek Credit to spend during your stay.
The winery is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
“We would like to thank everyone for investing in local small businesses during this time,” said Deer Creek Owner Rhonda Brooks.
