SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Continues Operation Under Normal Business Hours
Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
J&J Feeds and Needs will continue to operate under normal business hours; however, J&J Trailers and Equipment sales will be suspended to comply with the rules set by Governor Tom Wolf.
J&J Feeds and Needs hours are as follows:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
J&J Feeds and Needs will be practicing social distancing during these times to protect the safety of their customers.
As customers, you can use their drive through service, or call ahead at 814-226-6066 to order your product, and the crew at J&J will bring the product directly to your car.
J&J thanks you for your cooperation during these times and looks forward to seeing you in their store!
