 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Continues Operation Under Normal Business Hours

Friday, April 3, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

jj logoJ&J Feeds and Needs will continue to operate under normal business hours; however, J&J Trailers and Equipment sales will be suspended to comply with the rules set by Governor Tom Wolf.

J&J Feeds and Needs hours are as follows:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed

J&J Feeds and Needs will be practicing social distancing during these times to protect the safety of their customers.

As customers, you can use their drive through service, or call ahead at 814-226-6066 to order your product, and the crew at J&J will bring the product directly to your car.

J&J thanks you for your cooperation during these times and looks forward to seeing you in their store!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.