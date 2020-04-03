State Police Calls: Harassment by Prisoner, Scattering Rubbish

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment by Prisoner in Jenks Township

Marienville-based State police responded to a report of an assault at SCI Forest around 8:13 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

According to police, it was discovered that an inmate scratched the arm of a corrections officer while the officer was attempting to deploy OC spray at the inmate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Scattering Rubbish in Farmington Township

Police say a known suspect(s) from Lucinda dumped approximately 15 bags of garbage on a known 52-year-old Lucinda man’s property, in a wooded area off of Gregory Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, within the last few weeks.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say charges are likely to be filed through District Court 18-3-02.

The name of the suspect(s) was not released.

