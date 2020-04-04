BREAKING NEWS: Pa. Coronavirus Case Total Surges Past 10,000, Death Toll Reaches 136

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 1,597 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 10,017. The death toll has reached 136.

(PHOTO: Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.)

County Case Counts to Date

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 21 Allegheny 552 3 Armstrong 12 Beaver 69 6 Bedford 4 Berks 235 2 Blair 5 Bradford 10 Bucks 488 11 Butler 84 2 Cambria 6 Cameron 1 Carbon 46 1 Centre 39 Chester 250 2 Clarion 4 Clearfield 7 Clinton 1 Columbia 20 Crawford 5 Cumberland 54 2 Dauphin 99 1 Delaware 616 13 Erie 19 Fayette 23 1 Forest 2 Franklin 27 Greene 12 Huntingdon 4 Indiana 9 Juniata 7 Lackawanna 146 6 Lancaster 291 5 Lawrence 22 2 Lebanon 87 Lehigh 804 7 Luzerne 648 5 Lycoming 10 McKean 1 Mercer 14 Mifflin 4 Monroe 484 11 Montgomery 982 17 Montour 19 Northampton 588 11 Northumberland 9 Perry 5 1 Philadelphia 2610 24 Pike 97 1 Potter 3 Schuylkill 77 Snyder 6 1 Somerset 3 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 5 Tioga 3 Union 5 Venango 3 Warren 1 Washington 46 Wayne 28 Westmoreland 135 Wyoming 5 York 144 1

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/4/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 8% 25-49 41% 50-64 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1004

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding.

Statewide, there are 10,017 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 60,013 patients who have tested negative, and 136 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.