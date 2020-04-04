 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Pa. Coronavirus Case Total Surges Past 10,000, Death Toll Reaches 136

Saturday, April 4, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

17890 DOH Corona Update, 33 infectedHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 4, 2020, 1,597 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 10,017. The death toll has reached 136.

(PHOTO: Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.)

County Case Counts to Date

County                    Number of Cases      Deaths
Adams 21
Allegheny 552 3
Armstrong 12
Beaver 69 6
Bedford 4
Berks 235 2
Blair 5
Bradford 10
Bucks 488 11
Butler 84 2
Cambria 6
Cameron 1
Carbon 46 1
Centre 39
Chester 250 2
Clarion 4
Clearfield 7
Clinton 1
Columbia 20
Crawford 5
Cumberland 54 2
Dauphin 99 1
Delaware 616 13
Erie 19
Fayette 23 1
Forest 2
Franklin 27
Greene 12
Huntingdon 4
Indiana 9
Juniata 7
Lackawanna 146 6
Lancaster 291 5
Lawrence 22 2
Lebanon 87
Lehigh 804 7
Luzerne 648 5
Lycoming 10
McKean 1
Mercer 14
Mifflin 4
Monroe 484 11
Montgomery 982 17
Montour 19
Northampton 588 11
Northumberland 9
Perry 5 1
Philadelphia 2610 24
Pike 97 1
Potter 3
Schuylkill 77
Snyder 6 1
Somerset 3
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 5
Tioga 3
Union 5
Venango 3
Warren 1
Washington 46
Wayne 28
Westmoreland 135
Wyoming 5
York 144 1

* Map, tables and case counts last updated at 12:00 p.m. on 4/4/2020

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 8%
25-49 41%
50-64 29%
65+ 20%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1004

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 0%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 28%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding.

Statewide, there are 10,017 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 60,013 patients who have tested negative, and 136 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.