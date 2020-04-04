 

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Light north wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

