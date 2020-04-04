 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Berry Muffins

Saturday, April 4, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve these amazing muffins with a cup of hot chocolate!

Banana Berry Muffins

Ingredients

4 cups bran flakes
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
3 medium mashed ripe bananas
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
1/3 cup finely chopped pecans
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine bran flakes and buttermilk; set aside.

~In another large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in one egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in bananas and vanilla.

~Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda; gradually stir into creamed mixture just until moistened. Stir in bran mixture. Fold in blueberries. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full.

~Combine the pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Serve warm.


