Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Berry Muffins

Serve these amazing muffins with a cup of hot chocolate!

Banana Berry Muffins

Ingredients

4 cups bran flakes

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

3 medium mashed ripe bananas

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

~In a large bowl, combine bran flakes and buttermilk; set aside.

~In another large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in one egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in bananas and vanilla.

~Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda; gradually stir into creamed mixture just until moistened. Stir in bran mixture. Fold in blueberries. Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full.

~Combine the pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon; sprinkle over batter. Bake at 350° for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool for five minutes before removing from pans to wire racks. Serve warm.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.