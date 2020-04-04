COVID-19, An Athlete’s Perspective: Greg Bulsak, Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University Athletics is highlighting how Golden Eagle student-athletes have been impacted by COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of all remaining championship events during the 2020 school year by the NCAA and the PSAC.

(Photo and videos courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Today’s entry comes from Greg Bulsak, a redshirt junior wrestler.

Bulsak’s interview is a five-video series. More information is available at the story found on www.clariongoldeneagles.com.

