Nora I. Dreiling, 69, of Clarion, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born December 23, 1950 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Wanda (Arnold) Starr.

Ms. Dreiling was of the Catholic faith. She worked mainly in the trucking industry as a cashier in truck stops, and was also a truck driver for a time. She loved to play bingo.

She is survived by her son, William R. Martin of Kingsport, TN; her daughter, Anna Mae Wilson of Delmont, PA; one brother; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted the Furlong Funeral Home, Gregory K. Furlong FD, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

