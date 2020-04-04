Say What?!: Couple Win Second Lottery Jackpot With Same Numbers 35 Years Later

HAMILTON HILL, Australia – An Australian couple who have played the same lottery numbers for more than 35 years won nearly $800,000 — their second jackpot using the digits.

The Hamilton Hill, Western Australia, couple, who are in their 60s, told Lotterywest officials the Saturday Lotto ticket they bought from Hamilton Hill Newsagency bore the same set of birthday numbers they have been using for more than 35 years.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.