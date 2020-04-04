Shippenville Dollar General Store Added for Clarion Area Meal Distribution

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area School District is adding a second site for grab and go meals to better serve the community at the Shippenville General Dollar.

Meals will also continue to be distributed at the Clarion Elementary School entrance.

“We will begin providing meals at Dollar General in Shippenville from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,” Becky Kammerdeiner, Food Service Director said. “Next week we will only have meals available on Wednesday, April 8.

“The following Monday, April 13th, we will begin Monday through Friday grab and go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents and Guardians should read the letter below in its entirety for important information and instructions.”

The schedule for availability of meals Clarion Area Elementary will remain the same. However, meals will not be served on Friday, April 10.

Letter to parents and guardians from Becky Kammerdeiner, Food Service Director:

Dear Parents and Guardians, Clarion Area School District Food Service is pleased to announce an additional site for meal distribution to better serve our children in Shippenville and the surrounding area. Please read below for the locations, dates, and times of availability. CLARION AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 800 Boundary St., Clarion, PA 16214 from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, Monday – Friday. Please note: no meals will be provided on Friday, April 10th, 2020. DOLLAR GENERAL, 10208 US 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Meals will be provided on Wednesday, April 8th. Meals will not be provided on Thursday, April 9th or Friday, April 10th Regular Monday – Friday meal distribution will begin Monday, April 13th, 2020. To ensure the integrity of this federally funded program you will need to complete the online meal request form. Please go to our district web-site at www.clarion-schools.com and complete a quick, on-line meal request form that includes your pick-up location. Those who signed up previously must complete a new online form. The form only needs to be completed once. If you do not have internet access please call (814) 226-6110 ext. 723 on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. for the one-time sign-up. Children do not need to be in the car; if they are not then the parent or guardian must be the one picking up meals. Please have identification available

Meals provided to all students regardless of meal eligibility

Children DO NOT need to be CASD students; however, they must be 18 years old or younger

To the extent possible, meals will be provided to families who have not completed an online form or called the district. More information will be provided as it becomes available or as necessary. Lastly, a special thank you to Dollar General in Shippenville for permitting meal distribution to our local children. Thank you, Becky Kammerdeiner, Food Service Director bkammerdeiner@clarion-schools.com (814) 226-6110 ext. 268

