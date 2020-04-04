THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: ‘Hungover Burger’ to Debut at The Washington House on Sunday
Saturday, April 4, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
FRYBURG, Pa. – Check out this weekend’s specials, as well as a new burger debut, at The Washington House.
Specials for this weekend are as follows:
– Saturday: Prime rib burger served with french fries – $11.99
– Sunday: !!NEW BURGER ALERT!! The “hungover” burger served with french fries – $10.99
The “hungover” burger is 81/19 beef, provolone cheese, scrambled eggs, and homemade “thickened” non-alcoholic Bloodymary sauce.
Along with the weekend specials, the full menu will also be offered.
The Washington House, located along Route 208 in Downtown Fryburg, Pa., is open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. both days for takeout, only.
To order, give them a call ahead at 814-354-2929.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.