SPONSORED: ‘Hungover Burger’ to Debut at The Washington House on Sunday

Saturday, April 4, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

91586436_663431867767801_417152147482738688_nFRYBURG, Pa. – Check out this weekend’s specials, as well as a new burger debut, at The Washington House.

Specials for this weekend are as follows:

– Saturday: Prime rib burger served with french fries – $11.99

– Sunday: !!NEW BURGER ALERT!! The “hungover” burger served with french fries – $10.99

The “hungover” burger is 81/19 beef, provolone cheese, scrambled eggs, and homemade “thickened” non-alcoholic Bloodymary sauce.

Along with the weekend specials, the full menu will also be offered.

The Washington House, located along Route 208 in Downtown Fryburg, Pa., is open from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. both days for takeout, only.

To order, give them a call ahead at 814-354-2929.


