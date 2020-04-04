Theresa Ann Rossman Bills, age 62, of Oil City, went missing on March 20, 2020 and was found April 1, 2020.

Born May 5, 1957 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Dale Rossman and Gladys L. Rodgers Rossman.

She married Richard A. Bills on August 13, 1977.

Theresa was a homemaker and a Christian by faith.

Theresa- From Greek meaning “to Harvest” or the process of gathering. And Gathering is what Theresa did! She needed control of the things around her and when life went out of control, she took Control.

When Theresa was little, the words most often heard were “Get the Baby!” When she started walking in her 7th month, it was full out motion from thereon. Until she stopped, and when she stopped, she stopped.

She was the woman who was good with children. Always wanting to show them something or doing something with them. Whether it was work outside, play outside or just play anywhere with the kids.

Theresa loved the water. And there are great and fond memories of swimming at Stone Arch Bridge.

She loved being with people, playing cards, flea marketing, gathering interesting and quality items. Can’t forget “Tree” Mart.

Theresa loved Native American history, artifacts and the Native American connection with nature.

She took care of many friends and others.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; one son, Mitchell R. Bills (Jen) of Oil City; one daughter, Kristi A. Howsare (Tony) of Charlotte, North Carolina and two grandchildren, Dakota and Paisley.

Theresa is also survived by three brothers: Larry Rossman (Cindy) of Franklin; Roger Rossman and Gregg Rossman (Sandy) of Knox; five sisters: L. Jean Josa (Victor) of Sharon; Connie Hurst of Franklin; Kathy Woodworth (David) of Polk; Christine Brisley (Kevin) of Kennerdell and Sandy Richey (Bud) of Oil City; numerous nieces and nephews, and her mother-in-law, Donna Bothum of Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ollie Hurst; sister-in-law, Suzanne Rossman, and special friends, Jane Smith and Cindy Bell.

Due to the recent Coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak and mandatory stay at home orders, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time.

A Celebration of Life service for Theresa will be announced and held on a later date when restrictions are lifted.

Interment will take place in the Bethany Crossroads Cemetery, Emlenton.

Online condolences may be sent to Theresa’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

