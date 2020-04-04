Area Man Arrested for Stalking, Caught in Possession of Heroin

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local man who allegedly violated a protection from abuse order multiple times and was then caught in possession of heroin.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Kevin J. Fike.

According to a criminal complaint, Kevin J. Fike had two outstanding warrants for his arrest on two previous protection from abuse order (PFA) violations as of Tuesday, March 31, when a known victim called the Oil City Police Department to report a third PFA violation.

Police then proceeded to the victim’s address and arrested Fike on the outstanding warrants and the third violation.

The complaint notes a search incident to arrest found Fike was in possession of a folded piece of paper, and Fike reportedly admitted to the contents being heroin.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, on the following charges:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, with Judge Fish presiding.

