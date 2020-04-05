A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of showers after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

