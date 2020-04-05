THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Andy Affrica
Andy Affrica served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Andrew C. “Andy” Affrica
Born: February 12, 1940
Died: January 10, 2020
Hometown: Miola, PA
Branch: United States Army
Andy was a 1958 graduate of the Immaculate Conception High School in Clarion.
He attended Gannon University prior to enlisting in the United States Army.
He was a member of the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.