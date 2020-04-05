BREAKING NEWS: New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion, Forest Counties

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 22 Allegheny 605 4 Armstrong 12 Beaver 84 6 Bedford 4 Berks 276 3 Blair 5 Bradford 10 Bucks 555 13 Butler 87 2 Cambria 7 Cameron 1 Carbon 50 1 Centre 43 Chester 269 2 Clarion 5 Clearfield 7 Clinton 1 Columbia 22 Crawford 7 Cumberland 58 2 Dauphin 118 1 Delaware 708 14 Erie 19 Fayette 27 1 Forest 3 Franklin 30 Fulton 1 Greene 12 Huntingdon 4 Indiana 13 Juniata 7 Lackawanna 172 6 Lancaster 371 8 Lawrence 23 2 Lebanon 106 Lehigh 877 8 Luzerne 741 5 Lycoming 9 McKean 1 Mercer 18 Mifflin 9 Monroe 528 11 Montgomery 1111 18 Montour 37 Northampton 636 11 Northumberland 14 Perry 5 1 Philadelphia 3135 28 Pike 114 1 Potter 3 Schuylkill 90 Snyder 8 1 Somerset 4 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 6 Tioga 3 Union 6 Venango 3 Warren 1 Washington 50 Wayne 33 Westmoreland 147 Wyoming 5 York 171 1





Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 8% 25-49 42% 50-64 29%



* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Statewide, there are 11,510 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative, and 150 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

– Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

