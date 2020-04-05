 

BREAKING NEWS: New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Clarion, Forest Counties

Sunday, April 5, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Sunday, April 5, 2020, 1,493 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 11,510. The death toll has reached 150.

(PHOTO: Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.)

 

County Case Counts to Date

County                   Number of Cases     Deaths    
Adams 22
Allegheny 605 4
Armstrong 12
Beaver 84 6
Bedford 4
Berks 276 3
Blair 5
Bradford 10
Bucks 555 13
Butler 87 2
Cambria 7
Cameron 1
Carbon 50 1
Centre 43
Chester 269 2
Clarion 5
Clearfield 7
Clinton 1
Columbia 22
Crawford 7
Cumberland 58 2
Dauphin 118 1
Delaware 708 14
Erie 19
Fayette 27 1
Forest 3
Franklin 30
Fulton 1
Greene 12
Huntingdon 4
Indiana 13
Juniata 7
Lackawanna 172 6
Lancaster 371 8
Lawrence 23 2
Lebanon 106
Lehigh 877 8
Luzerne 741 5
Lycoming 9
McKean 1
Mercer 18
Mifflin 9
Monroe 528 11
Montgomery 1111 18
Montour 37
Northampton 636 11
Northumberland 14
Perry 5 1
Philadelphia 3135 28
Pike 114 1
Potter 3
Schuylkill 90
Snyder 8 1
Somerset 4
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 6
Tioga 3
Union 6
Venango 3
Warren 1
Washington 50
Wayne 33
Westmoreland 147
Wyoming 5
York 171 1


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 8%
25-49 42%
50-64 29%
65+ 20%


* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 0%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 28%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 11,510 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 66,261 patients who have tested negative, and 150 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


