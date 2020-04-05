Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Devil’s Food Whoopie Pies

These mini cake treats are moist and delicious!

Devil’s Food Whoopie Pies

Ingredients

1 – regular size package devil’s food cake mix

1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup water

3 large eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons baking cocoa

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Filling:

1 cup 2% milk

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup shortening

3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, combine the first ingredients; beat on low speed 30 seconds. Beat on medium two minutes.

~Drop batter by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until firm, 10-12 minutes. Cool on pans two minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

~Meanwhile for filling, in a small saucepan, whisk milk and flour until smooth. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about two minutes. Cool completely.

~In a large bowl, beat butter and shortening until blended. Gradually beat in cooled milk mixture. Beat in confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Refrigerate until chilled. Spread filling on bottoms of half the cookies. Top with remaining cookies. Refrigerate leftovers.

