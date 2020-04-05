Hearing for Man Accused of Stealing Money From Wallet Left at Local Pharmacy Continued

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a man who reportedly stole money from a wallet left on a local pharmacy counter has been continued.

According to a representative of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office, a hearing for 37-year-old Benjamin Michael Goodrow, of Ridgway, scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, has been continued. A date for the hearing to resume has not yet been scheduled.

Goodrow faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Clarion Walmart in early January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:30 p.m. on January 2, a known woman reported a theft to the Clarion-based State Police.

The woman told police she had left her wallet on the counter in the pharmacy department at the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township, and after recovering the wallet, she realized that approximately $65.00 was missing.

Trooper Beers, of the Clarion-based State Police, then spoke with the Loss Prevention team at the store and was able to view video footage from the pharmacy department.

According to the complaint, in the video Benjamin Goodrow was seen concealing the wallet and removing it from the counter. He then left the pharmacy department, walked out of the store, came back inside, and dropped the wallet in a different area of the store.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, February 13.

