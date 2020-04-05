Local Musician, Randy Moorehead, Using His Downtime and Talents for “Music for a Cause”

SENECA, Pa. – Local Musician, Randy Moorehead, has found himself in the same position as so many others due to the Corona Virus epidemic. With so many bars and restaurants closed to the public the live entertainment industry has also had the effects passed along to them as well.

“I feel fortunate that music has always been able to be a hobby for me that I am passionate about. I am blessed enough to work for UPS, a critical business during these times where even though I have lost the side income from music, I am still able to support my family. So many others can’t say the same right now and that is why I decided to take my passion for music and use it as a platform to raise money for organizations helping people right here in Venango County.”

Randy has started his online campaign through his Facebook Page “Randy Moorehead Music”, which currently has almost 1,500 followers. He has partnered with local businesses to host a free live one-hour acoustic concert right to their homes through the use of Facebook Live. He collects donations through a secured PayPal link and donates 100% of the proceeds to a local cause. So far his online concerts, sponsored and hosted by The Brokenstraw Valley Winery at the Tipsy Chef and The Last Call tavern have attracted over 5,000 views and have raised a combined $250 dollars for Second Harvest Food Bank of NW PA and Youth Alternatives Children’s Camp Program. Randy’s next live concert is planned for this Saturday April 11th at 8:00 p.m. and will be sponsored and hosted by FoxTales Pub in Franklin.

If you would like to follow Randy for updates and future information, visit facebook.com/RandyMooreheadMusic.

You can also donate directly to the cause by visiting Paypal.me/RandyMooreheadMusic.

