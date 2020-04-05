Man Who Threatened Bartender, Authorities Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing on Tuesday for reportedly threatening to kill a bartender and then making similar threats against authorities and their families.

Court documents indicate 34-year-old Lawrence Victor Larsen is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Larsen is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that began at a bar in Clarion Borough in March.

Details of the case:

Around 9:43 p.m. on March 13, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a bar in Clarion Borough for a report of a man making threats, according to a criminal complaint filed by Officer O’Neil.

At the scene, the officers made contact with the bartender and other individuals from the establishment.

According to the complaint, the bartender reported a white male with a shaved head wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans had been harassing a female patron. The male was confronted, and during the confrontation, he reportedly stated he was going to cut the bartender’s throat.

Two other bar employees then spoke to the man and told him he was no longer permitted in the establishment. The man continued to argue with the staff and then threatened to burn the establishment down. One of the employees was eventually able to convince the man to leave, the complaint indicates.

The man, who was later identified as Lawrence Victor Larsen, walked to his apartment; however, he left his wallet that contained his Pennsylvania identification card at the bar, according to the complaint.

Officers then proceeded to Larsen’s apartment and knocked on the door. The officers heard a loud “thud” from inside the residence before the door opened, then they heard someone say “oh f***,” and the person then tried to slam the door shut. Clarion Borough Police Officer Foust stopped the door from being closed completely, and Clarion Borough Police Officer Wright assisted in opening the door, as the individual, then discovered to be Larsen, continued to try to push it shut, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, once the door was open, Larsen continued stepping backward until he was against his coffee table. He appeared highly intoxicated and had a very strong odor of alcohol around him, the complaint notes.

Larson reportedly continued to try to walk backwards and then fell over his coffee table and onto the floor. He sat there while the officers advised him they were there to speak to him about the incident at the bar.

When asked his name, Larsen initially refused to provide it. When further advised the officers were investigating threats made at the bar, Larsen refused to provide any information and asked for his attorney, according to the complaint.

When asked if he was on parole, Larsen initially stated he was not, but the officers later contacted a state parole officer who confirmed Larsen was on state parole and reported she would have a 48-hour detainer issued for him, the complaint states.

Larsen was detained and placed in a holding cell until the detainer was faxed to the station. During that time, Larsen continually called the officers “punk a** b******” and told one officer, “I’ll find your families,” according to the complaint.

Around 10:00 p.m. on March 16, Clarion Borough Police received information that shortly after Larsen was taken to the Clarion County Jail on March 13, he became uncooperative with corrections officers, refused to comply with orders, and told corrections officers that “if anyone put their hands on” him, he “would kill them.” He also allegedly made statements about being part of a gang, said he could have officers’ families killed, and that “his people” are going to “bring hell to this little f****** town,” according to the complaint.

Larsen was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 2:01 p.m. on Monday, March 18.

