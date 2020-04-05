Say What?!: Man Uses Bucket Truck to Visit Mom’s Third Floor Window

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – An Ohio man unable to visit his mother’s nursing home due to coronavirus lockdown used a tree-trimming bucket truck to visit her third-floor window.

Charley Adams, owner of Adams Tree Preservation in Youngstown, said he wanted to visit his mother, Julie, 80, at Windsor Estates Assisted Living in New Middletown, but the facility is on lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, with no visitors allowed inside and no residents allowed to leave.

Read the full story here.

