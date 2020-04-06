Woman Charged in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I-80 Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The woman charged in the deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 in DuBois in March waived her preliminary hearing.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 34-year-old Shara Marie Franco, of Johnsonburg, were waived for court on Friday, April 3:

– Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2

– Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (five counts)

– Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Felony 3 (five counts)

– Homicide by Vehicle, Felony 3

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 2 or 3 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (five counts)

– Fail to Carry Registration, Summary

– Fail to Carry License, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-control Devices, Summary

– Drive Over Divider, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary (six counts)

– Careless Driving – Serious Bodily Injury, Summary (three counts)

– Reckless Driving, Summary (five counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas.

Franco is currently free on a $50,000.00 surety posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from a fatal wrong-way crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, in early March.

Details of the case:

According to DuBois-based State Police, around 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 99.4 in Clearfield County.

Police say a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia truck, operated by 62-year-old Richard L. Hughes, of Greenville, and a 2010 Toyota RAV4, operated by 43-year-old Ryan V. Muirhead, of DuBois, were traveling east on Interstate 80, with Hughes truck in the left lane and Muirhead’s vehicle in the right lane.

According to police, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 33-year-old Shara M. Franco, of Brockway, was traveling in the wrong direction, westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Police say Hughes attempted to avoid a collision with Franco’s vehicle by swerving into the right lane of travel. Franco’s vehicle then struck the trailer of Hughes’ vehicle near the fourth and fifth axles. Following the initial impact, Franco’s vehicle continued west and struck Muirhead’s vehicle head-on, which caused Franco’s vehicle to rotate clockwise and come to a final rest facing east in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

Muirhead’s vehicle rotated counterclockwise, rolled onto its roof, and came to a final rest facing west on the south side of the guide rail.

Ryan Muirhead was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Coroner.

Franco suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by STAT MedEvac.

Hughes was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Muirhead’s passengers were all wearing seat belts; 40-year-old Tammy L. Llewellyn, of DuBois, was transported to UPMC Altoona by STAT MedEvac; 42-year-old David L. Barncastle, of Brookville, was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by STAT MedEvac. A six-year-old female passenger, from DuBois, was transported to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh by STAT MedEvac.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.