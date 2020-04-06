2-Minute Drill: Without Pro Days, NFL Teams Adjusting for Draft

Your daily sports update.

(Penn State’s KJ Hamler could have potentially helped himself at a Pro Day that was cancelled because of COVID-19. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process.

Bobby Mitchell, who was the first African American player to sign with the Washington Redskins, died Sunday at 84, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73.

William Byron led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races but had nothing to show for his gaming skills. The third time out, he got the win.

Let the games begin. Or not.

