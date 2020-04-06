 

2-Minute Drill: Without Pro Days, NFL Teams Adjusting for Draft

Monday, April 6, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

KJ Hamler Penn State BurdickYour daily sports update.

(Penn State’s KJ Hamler could have potentially helped himself at a Pro Day that was cancelled because of COVID-19. Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

  • Pro day cancellations forcing changes to NFL draft process.
  • Bobby Mitchell, who was the first African American player to sign with the Washington Redskins, died Sunday at 84, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.
  • Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey, who played in the NFL despite being born without toes on his kicking foot and made a record 63-yard field goal, died late Saturday while struggling with complications from the coronavirus, his daughter said. He was 73.
  • William Byron led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races but had nothing to show for his gaming skills. The third time out, he got the win.
  • Let the games begin. Or not.

    Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
