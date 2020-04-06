A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers before 11pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then showers after 2am. Low around 52. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly after 2am. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Rain showers likely, possibly mixing with snow after 1am, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

