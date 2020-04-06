Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Stew with Gnocchi

Serve this one-dish slow cooker meal with a side of fresh fruit!

Chicken Stew with Gnocchi

Ingredients

3 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 large carrots, cut into 1/2-inch slices

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

4 green onions, chopped

3 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed

1/2 teaspoon dried sage leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup cold water

1 – 16 oz. package potato gnocchi

Hot pepper sauce and thinly sliced green onions

Directions

~Place the parsnips, carrots, celery, sweet potato, and onions in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Top with chicken; sprinkle with the sage, salt, and pepper. Add broth and water. Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours (or until chicken is tender).

~Remove chicken; when cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones and discard bones. Cut meat into bite-size pieces and return to the slow cooker.

~Mix cornstarch and cold water until smooth; stir into stew. Add gnocchi. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes – or until thickened. *If desired, season with hot pepper sauce, and sprinkle with sliced green onion.

~Serves eight.

