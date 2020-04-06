THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
BREAKING NEWS: Clarion Hospital Reports Seven Positive Coronavirus Tests; 52 Awaiting Results
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of seven positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests as of Friday, with another 52 still awaiting results, according to a release issued by Butler Health System on Friday afternoon.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:
Testing
Clarion Hospital:
Total tests through 4/03/20: 285
Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 231
Positives: 7*
*approximately 52 results pending
Butler Memorial Hospital:
Total tests through 4/03/20: 1,480
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,142
Positives: 86*
*approximately 317 results pending
Hospital Inpatients as of 4/06/20, 10:00 a.m.
Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 16 patients. 7 suspected. 9 confirmed. 4 ICU.
Other
· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).
· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.
· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx
· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.
