BREAKING NEWS: Clarion Hospital Reports Seven Positive Coronavirus Tests; 52 Awaiting Results

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported a total of seven positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests as of Friday, with another 52 still awaiting results, according to a release issued by Butler Health System on Friday afternoon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Monday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/03/20: 285

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 231

Positives: 7*

*approximately 52 results pending

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/03/20: 1,480

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1,142

Positives: 86*

*approximately 317 results pending

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/06/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 16 patients. 7 suspected. 9 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Other

· Supply availability is adequate at this time. BHS continues to encourage all donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Email covid19donations@butlerhealthsystem.org to arrange a donation of PPE.

· Questions continue to come in regarding how an individual can provide financial support. Please direct them to https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/BHS-Foundation/Donation-Opportunities/Donate-Now.aspx

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Previous Butler Health System Reports:

4/3/20 COVID-19 Report

4/2/20 COVID-19 Report

4/1/20 COVID-19 Report

3/31/20 COVID-19 Report

3/30/20 COVID-19 Report

3/27/20 COVID-19 Report

3/26/20 COVID-19 Report

3/25/20 COVID-19 Report

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.