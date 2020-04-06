Dennis R. Kurtich, 75, formerly of 232 Seneca St. Oil City, PA, died on Friday April 3, 2020 at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation after an extended illness.

Born March 3, 1945 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Frank Kurtich & Helen Mizwa Kurtich Myers.

Dennis was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had served as a M.P. paratrooper in the United States Army 101st Airborne in Vietnam.

Dennis was married in 1966 to the former Sandra Comiske and she survives.

He had been employed as a welder at Chicago Pneumatic Tool in Franklin for 19 years.

Dennis was a member of the PNA Club and the V.F.W.

He is survived by two daughters, Denise Meckley and her husband Brian of Kennerdell, and Diana Rarer and her husband Larry of Tampa; a granddaughter, Brittney McClellan and her significant other Andrew Haskins; and a great granddaughter, Alayna Haskins; as well as a sister-in-law, Gloria Aughenbaugh. He is also survived by his best friend Fred Kline and his wife Pam of Oil City.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by an infant, son Dennis Scott Kurtich, and by two brothers, Frank and James Kurtich.

Military Honors and Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

Memorials may be made to Oil City Healthcare & Rehab Activities Fund or to any Veteran’s based charity.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

