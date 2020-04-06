Featured Local Job: Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs!!! Come join our outstanding TEAM at our plant in Brookville, PA.

We are seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Beverage Air offers an awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $12.10(for experienced press operators). Holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more after the 90-day probationary period! Many opportunities for advancement!

We are accepting applications both on the web and at our site in Brookville.

Apply online here: https://beverage-air.com/application/

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.