BREAKING NEWS: Four New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Local Region, State Total Increases by 1,470 Cases to Total of 12,980

County Number of Cases Deaths Adams 25 Allegheny 642 4 Armstrong 13 Beaver 96 6 Bedford 4 Berks 326 3 Blair 5 Bradford 10 Bucks 619 17 Butler 91 2 Cambria 7 Cameron 1 Carbon 59 1 Centre 44 Chester 307 3 Clarion 6 Clearfield 7 Clinton 3 Columbia 26 Crawford 9 Cumberland 68 2 Dauphin 132 1 Delaware 822 15 Erie 20 Fayette 29 1 Forest 4 Franklin 32 Fulton 1 Greene 12 Huntingdon 4 Indiana 17 Juniata 11 Lackawanna 190 7 Lancaster 408 11 Lawrence 24 2 Lebanon 124 Lehigh 1,006 8 Luzerne 849 5 Lycoming 10 McKean 1 Mercer 18 Mifflin 5 Monroe 572 11 Montgomery 1,230 18 Montour 33 Northampton 716 12 Northumberland 15 Perry 5 1 Philadelphia 3,611 28 Pike 125 2 Potter 3 Schuylkill 103 Snyder 8 1 Somerset 6 Sullivan 1 Susquehanna 6 Tioga 6 Union 6 Venango 5 Warren 1 Washington 53 Wayne 35 Westmoreland 157 Wyoming 5 York 189 1





Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 7% 25-49 42% 50-64 29%



* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-4 < 1% 5-12 0% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 19% 50-64 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding



Statewide, there are 12,980 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative, and 162 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

– Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

– Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

