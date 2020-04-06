 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Four New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Local Region, State Total Increases by 1,470 Cases to Total of 12,980

Monday, April 6, 2020 @ 12:04 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – Four new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported in our local area, including one in Clarion County, one in Forest County, and two in Venango County.

The Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Monday, April 6, 2020, 1,470 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 12,980. The death toll has reached 162.

 

County Case Counts to Date

County                   Number of Cases     Deaths    
Adams 25
Allegheny 642 4
Armstrong 13
Beaver 96 6
Bedford 4
Berks 326 3
Blair 5
Bradford 10
Bucks 619 17
Butler 91 2
Cambria 7
Cameron 1
Carbon 59 1
Centre 44
Chester 307 3
Clarion 6
Clearfield 7
Clinton 3
Columbia 26
Crawford 9
Cumberland 68 2
Dauphin 132 1
Delaware 822 15
Erie 20
Fayette 29 1
Forest 4
Franklin 32
Fulton 1
Greene 12
Huntingdon 4
Indiana 17
Juniata 11
Lackawanna 190 7
Lancaster 408 11
Lawrence 24 2
Lebanon 124
Lehigh 1,006 8
Luzerne 849 5
Lycoming 10
McKean 1
Mercer 18
Mifflin 5
Monroe 572 11
Montgomery 1,230 18
Montour 33
Northampton 716 12
Northumberland 15
Perry 5 1
Philadelphia 3,611 28
Pike 125 2
Potter 3
Schuylkill 103
Snyder 8 1
Somerset 6
Sullivan 1
Susquehanna 6
Tioga 6
Union 6
Venango 5
Warren 1
Washington 53
Wayne 35
Westmoreland 157
Wyoming 5
York 189 1


Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 1%
19-24 7%
25-49 42%
50-64 29%
65+ 20%


* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Hospitalizations by Age Range to Date

Total number of hospitalizations since 3/6/2020: 1072

Age Range Percent of Cases
0-4 < 1%
5-12 0%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 19%
50-64 28%
65+ 51%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Statewide, there are 12,980 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital, and state labs. There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative, and 162 deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings

Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.