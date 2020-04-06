Gerald A. Minich, 87, of Summerville (Kingsville), died Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on July 29, 1932 on the family farm in Dry Ridge, Redbank Township, Armstrong County. He was the son of the late Earl and Pearl Shaffer (Minich). He was married on July 12, 1957 to LaDonna (Lawrence) in the Kingsville United Methodist Church.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army as an M.P. and was stationed in Germany. He also served at the demilitarized zone in Korea following the war conflict. He worked at W.P. Stahlman Coal Company, C&K Coal Company, and retired from Glenn Sand and Gravel. He enjoyed snowmobile rides and playing pool with family. He also enjoyed country music, county fairs, day trips to state parks and local attractions and doing puzzles. He also enjoyed going to his grandchildrens’ activities and events and tinkering in his garage and watching the Steelers.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, LaDonna Minich, of Summerville, a daughter, Linda Rowan and her husband, Tim, of Corsica, a son, Steve Minich and his wife, Patty, of Kingsville; four grandchildren, Scott Rowan and his wife, Kate, of Corsica, Christi Minich and her husband, Juan Morinelly, of Austin Texas, Andy Rowan and his wife, Megan, of Brookville and Kate Minich and her fiancé, Dr. David Brooker, of Morgantown, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Austin, Jase and Hannah, two sisters, Gladys Mull of Florida and Joanne O’Neal of Kittanning, and a sister-in-law, Carol Minich of Kingsville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, a great-granddaughter, Morgan Rowan, six brothers, Wallace Minich, Bernard Minich, Max Minich, Blaine Minich, Russell Minich and Harold Minich, and three sisters, Ethel Martz, Helen Holibaugh and Ruth Minich.

There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

The Alcorn funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

