Hearing Set for Tomorrow for Inmate at Clarion County Jail Accused of Threatening to Kidnap, Sexually Assault, Kill Corrections Officer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at the Clarion County Jail is facing a hearing tomorrow for allegedly threatening to kidnap, sexually assault, and kill a corrections officer after his anticipated release.

Court documents indicate 29-year-old Rafael Navarro Baez, of Laureldale, Pa., is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

Baez faces one first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

The charge stems from an investigation into a report of an inmate threatening a corrections officer at the Clarion County Jail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on February 25, Deputy Warden Sprankle, of the Clarion County Jail, reported that an inmate, identified as Rafael Navarro Baez, made verbal threats toward a corrections officer.

Deputy Warden Sprankle provided several reports from corrections officers regarding Baez’s conduct, the complaint indicates.

The corrections officer was on the block where Baez is housed when Baez referred to the officer by the officer’s first name. The officer ordered Baez not to use officer’s first names, and Baez allegedly responded by swearing at the officer, telling the officer to “get the f*** away,” and threatened to “f*** up” the officer, according to the complaint.

A second officer then delivered Baez a misconduct notice regarding the incident. The officer later reported that when the notice was delivered, Baez made further threats against the first officer, saying that when he gets out he will kidnap, sexually assault, and kill the officer, the complaint states.

Court documents indicate Baez was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on charges related to possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia and had been scheduled for a bail hearing on March 11.

Baez was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:45 p.m. on March 9.

His bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary for this case and remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Court documents indicate Baez is also scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, April 22, on the previous charges.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.