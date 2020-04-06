Knox Teen Transported to Clarion Hospital Following Crash on Route 322

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a crash that occurred last week on Route 322 involving a Knox teen.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 12:25 p.m. on March 28, a one-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 322, just east of Maple Drive in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 17-year-old male from Knox was operating a 2009 Cadillac CTS, traveling west on U.S. 322. The teen failed to stay in his lane of travel, and his vehicle left the north side of the roadway, struck a tree, and then came to a final rest.

The teen was not using a seat belt and struck the windshield.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported him to Clarion Hospital for possible injuries.

He was cited for a speed violation.

Mark’s Auto assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.