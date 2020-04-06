 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Shippenville Woman Accused of Check Fraud

Monday, April 6, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman is facing charges for check fraud.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on April 1 filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Keshia Dora Shetler.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a business in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on October 31, 2019, regarding check fraud. The manager related that on October 7, 2019, Keshia Shetler had cashed a check at the business in the amount of $212.34 on October 7, 2019. The manager then received notice from the business’s bank that the check was returned for non-sufficient funds.

The manager was provided information about the company that had issued the check stating the check was previously cashed and cleared the company’s account on October 7 through a mobile banking app. The manager then contacted Shetler for her to made good on the check.

According to the complaint, Shetler never did so, and when police attempted to interview her regarding the incident, she failed to arrive for the interview.

A first-degree misdemeanor count of Theft by Deception-False Impression was filed against Shetler through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Wednesday, April 1.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, with Judge Heeter presiding.

Other Criminal Cases Against Shetler

Court documents indicate Shetler is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, on charges related to an incident where she allegedly stole $15,000.00 of items from a residence and threatened to kill a man’s family.

Shetler also recently waived hearings on drug charges related to controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine. Those cases continue to make their way through the court system.

RELATED:

Clarion County Court of Common Pleas – Court Summary Keshia Shetler


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.