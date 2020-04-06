Shippenville Woman Accused of Check Fraud

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville woman is facing charges for check fraud.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police on April 1 filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Keshia Dora Shetler.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a business in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on October 31, 2019, regarding check fraud. The manager related that on October 7, 2019, Keshia Shetler had cashed a check at the business in the amount of $212.34 on October 7, 2019. The manager then received notice from the business’s bank that the check was returned for non-sufficient funds.

The manager was provided information about the company that had issued the check stating the check was previously cashed and cleared the company’s account on October 7 through a mobile banking app. The manager then contacted Shetler for her to made good on the check.

According to the complaint, Shetler never did so, and when police attempted to interview her regarding the incident, she failed to arrive for the interview.

A first-degree misdemeanor count of Theft by Deception-False Impression was filed against Shetler through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Wednesday, April 1.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, with Judge Heeter presiding.

Other Criminal Cases Against Shetler

Court documents indicate Shetler is also scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, on charges related to an incident where she allegedly stole $15,000.00 of items from a residence and threatened to kill a man’s family.

Shetler also recently waived hearings on drug charges related to controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine. Those cases continue to make their way through the court system.

