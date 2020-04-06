Four New Members Inducted into District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame

HYDE, Pa. (D9Sports) – The District 9 Chapter of the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association inducted four athletes into its 20th Hall of Fame class in late February.

(Photo from left: Tom Barger, Robert Peters, and Mark Havers. Photo by Kenn Staub)

Inducted prior to the championship round of the 2A and 3A district wrestling tournament were Matt Brinker (Fallen Hero Award), Tom Barger (wrestler), Robert Peters (contributor and referee), and Mark Havers (wrestler).

Over the next several days we will be highlighting each of the four inductees.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.