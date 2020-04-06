Ruth Beck, 93, of Oil City, PA, died Sunday morning at her home after a period of declining health.

She was born on August 26, 1926 in Indianola, PA. She was married to Clay Beck and he preceded her in death on September 24, 2011.

Ruth was a registered nurse and worked at the Oil City Area Hospital for over thirty years.

She is survived by two daughters, Dian Willert and her husband Rev. Rob Willert of Union City, and Nancy Shoemaker of Reno; grandchildren, John Shoemaker, Greg Cooper, and Tina Minnicks; as well as several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Ruth was preceded in death by two sons, Christopher B. Goss and Jeffrey F. Goss.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will be held at the discretion of the family once the Covid-19 Crisis is over.

Interment will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Centerville at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.