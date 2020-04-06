THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant Offering Carry-Out Services Seven Days a Week With Daily Specials!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is offering carry-out services seven days a week with a daily special!
(PHOTO: Sweet Basil House Manager Marty Fye.)
The restaurant is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Sunday through Saturday.
The following special is offered on Monday, April 6:
Chef John’s Special:
Family Meals (Feeds 4)
– Penne Meatball Marinara $35.00
– Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo $40.00
Price Includes Salad and Garlic Bread.
Call 814-226-7013 to place your order.
There is also a full menu here and the following regular daily specials are available.
– SUNDAY: Chef’s Special
– MONDAY: Chef’s Special
– TUESDAY: Lasagna, $12.50
– WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $4,50; Dozen $9.00
– THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $12.50 (Choice of pasta)
– FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $12.50
– SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $16.50
Check Out Sweet Basil’s dessert menu!
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.
Follow Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar/.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.