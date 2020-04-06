State Police Respond to Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a three-vehicle crash that happened late Thursday afternoon on Route 322.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision occurred around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, on U.S. 322 near Carquest Auto in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2018 Isuzu NPR, operated by 32-year-old Jebediah Robinson, of Titusville, was stopped in the eastbound lane waiting for another vehicle to make a left turn. At the same time, a 2014 Ford Flex, operated by 47-year-old John L. Burke, of Corsica, was approaching Robinson’s vehicle from behind and was nearly stopped, when a 2000 Toyota Camry, operated by 20-year-old Donovan J. Ganss, of Strattanville, failed to slow behind Burke’s vehicle and struck it from behind.

According to police, the initial impact then sent the front end of Burke’s vehicle into the rear of Robinson’s vehicle. All three vehicles then came to rest in the eastbound travel lane.

All three drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Ganss was cited for careless driving.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Mark’s Auto, Frye’s Garage, and Shambaugh’s Towing assisted at the scene.

