 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Tractor-Trailer Crashes Through Guide Rail on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

Monday, April 6, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer crashed through a guide rail along Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, on I-80 westbound near the 37-mile marker in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 69-year-old Larry Johnson, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was operating a 2016 International Harvester truck, traveling westbound, when for unknown reasons, he drove off the right shoulder through the guide rail and came to a final rest at the bottom of the berm.

Johnson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Police say the vehicle will be recovered by Hovis Towing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.