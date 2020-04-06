Tractor-Trailer Crashes Through Guide Rail on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer crashed through a guide rail along Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, on I-80 westbound near the 37-mile marker in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 69-year-old Larry Johnson, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was operating a 2016 International Harvester truck, traveling westbound, when for unknown reasons, he drove off the right shoulder through the guide rail and came to a final rest at the bottom of the berm.

Johnson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Police say the vehicle will be recovered by Hovis Towing.

