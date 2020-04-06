UK Stations in Clarion County Adjust for Covid-19

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The owner of five gas station/convenience stores in Clarion County is adapting his businesses to survive under concerns about the Coronavirus.

“We’re observing a lot of grief these days,” Yasir Bhatti, owner of University Korner stations, said in an online interview last week.

“People are scared that they will catch the virus, some imagine their loved ones contracting it, individuals thinking about doomsday scenarios, and some just do not know how the COVID-19 will affect them.

“Personally, I do not know how the virus is going to affect me or anybody around us. Hence, all my efforts are to motivate the UK team in doing what we can do to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. I try and advise not to think about it too much, otherwise. At the end of the day, we can only worry about things that are in our control.”

There are five UK stations in Clarion County, including two in Knox, and one in Clarion, Sligo, and Rimersburg. Gas stations qualify as an essential business.

When asked about a decrease in sales, Bhatti responded, “Absolutely. There has been a sharp drop in gasoline demand as people are rightfully asked to stay home to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are feeling the crunch due to furloughs, so inside store demand has also dwindled.”

Bhatti has not had to furlough any employees.

“We have spent a lot of years building the team at University Korner. Frankly speaking, we could not have made it this far without the staff that runs the ship at University Korner, so it would be useless to exist without them,” he explained.

“I intend to keep the team intact whatever the consequences.”

Hours have been reduced to 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and employees are staying an extra hour after closing to sanitize the stores.

“We were one of the first businesses to take extreme precautionary measures to protect employees and customers.”

Precautionary measures include the following:

Social distancing signs are placed strategically in the stores for six feet of spacing.

Sneeze guards placed at all points of sale and other exposure locations. This will protect the cashiers from any fluid transfers.

Gloves MUST be worn at all times. The gloves used are both food safe and medically safe.

The preferred method of payment is debit/credit cards.

The non-touch method is what the store is highly striving for at all locations. Customers are requested to bag their groceries themselves. Hand sanitizers are placed strategically for customers to use them when they are in the stores.

Staff will be cleaning the nozzles at the pumps every two hours with disinfectant throughout the day.

Pump nozzles, work area, and door knobs are sanitized regularly throughout the day.

The restrooms have been closed. Portable restrooms have been places for customers outside the stores.

In addition to Clarion County, University Korner also has stations in Kane and Butler.

Other changes include food is now sold only for take-out, and seating at the stores has been eliminated.

“Managers are coping with shortages of food and other items by finding replaceable items, so customers are kept satisfied. We have no employees calling in sick, thank God.”

Bhatti offered some additional thoughts on COVID-19.

“We urge people to take the social distancing directives by state and authorities seriously, and please stay inside unless absolutely necessary.

“People in Clarion County will need to support the local businesses after this pandemic is over. Perhaps more than any other time. Some of the restaurants/bars are taking a significant hit which is by no fault of their own. While the big names may close, announce layoffs, and reduce expenses which will help them grow better elsewhere, these ‘mom and pop’ stores will still be raising their families in our neighborhoods.

“So may God be with us.”

