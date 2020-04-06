Venus Man Injured After Car Hits Horse on Roadway

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venus man was injured after his car struck a horse that was on the roadway in Elk Township on Friday morning.

According to police, around 5:54 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 36-year-old Andy W. Slater, of Venus, was operating a 2004 Dodge Neon, traveling south on Soap Fat Road, just south of Millerstown Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County. His car was in the right lane when it struck a horse that was standing in the middle of the lane. The vehicle came to a rest in the middle of the lane following the impact.

Slater suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was using a seat belt.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance assisted at the scene.

