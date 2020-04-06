Walter R. “Bob” Mooney, Jr., 83, of Franklin, formerly of Oil City and Reading, PA, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

He was born in Oil City on November 6, 1936 to the late Walter R. “Bucky” Mooney, Sr. and Dorothy L. (Griffith) Mooney and attended Oil City High School.

Mr. Mooney served in the U.S. Navy, active duty from 1955-1959; and then with the U.S. Navy Reserve until 1962.

Bob enjoyed visits from his grandkids, hunting, fishing, playing golf with friends, and homemade cookies.

He worked for Continental Can Co. in Oil City, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Derry, New Hampshire, and Danville, Illinois as a machinist and maintenance supervisor. He then moved to US Can and Crown Cork & Seal, until 1989. He finished his career and retired from Luden’s Hershey Foods in Reading.

Bob was married in York, PA on January 16, 1965 to the former Helen Janice Gifford, and she preceded him in death on January 17, 2013.

He is survived by four children: Jodi J. Mooney of Tionesta, Jeffrey R. Mooney and his wife Courtney of Coopersburg, Jason W. Mooney and his wife Audree of Reading, and Julie M. Mooney of Reading; along with five grandchildren: Reilley, Emilie, Colby, Kyler, and Camren Mooney.

Also surviving are two sisters, Saundra Best and Dottie Mooney, both of Oil City; a brother, Larry Mooney of Vermont; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Barb Gariepy.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Bob’s faithful friend, Barb, as well as the staff of The Caring Place who became like family to him over the years.

Due to the current health crisis, visitation and funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Caring Place Nursing Home, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Bob’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

