William Harold Schreckengost Sr. of Miola, Pa., passed away April 3, 2020, at home following a six year courageous battle with congestive heart failure.

Born on February 26, 1924 in Kittanning, Pa he was the son of Harold Reed Schreckengost and Adlean (Bolam) Schreckengost of New Bethlehem, Pa.

He was a retired truck driver, having driven for R & H of Clarion and Krevda Brothers of Knox, for a combined total of 42 years. After retirement he and Vera enjoyed camping and fishing through the summer and fall with their grandchildren and their camping friends, roasting hot dogs and marshmallows and often times each other almost every night while camping. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and wood working, and loved mowing grass until last spring where working became more difficult. During the winter he would watch the antics of the song birds that congregated at the feeder outside the living room window. He will be sadly missed by friends and family.

Preceding him in death was his parents; his sister June (Schreckengost) Griffiths and brother in law Bob of Pittsburgh, Pa; oldest daughter Vicki Schreckengost (June 2017), his youngest daughter Sherri McQuirk (March 2017), both of Miola; brothers in law Eugene Callihan, sister in law Ginny Callihan and niece Barb(Callihan) Miller; Archie Maxwell, sister in law Georgie Maxwell and nephew Mike Maxwell; and several cousins.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Vera (Maxwell) Schreckengost; Daughter Sandra (Randon) Haines of Strattanville, grandchildren, Kristine (Rick) Simpson of Mayport and great grandchildren Morgan (Cody Olson) Simpson of Sligo, and twins Madison and McKenna Simpson of Mayport; Richelle (Bob) Aaron and grandchildren, Audrey and Caitlin Aaron of Summerville; Son William (Tonya) Schreckengost Jr. of Miola, grandchildren, Deanna Smail and great grandchild Mikayla Snow of Plum, Pa, and Kimberly Schreckengost of West Palm, FL; Daughter, Julie (Mike) Schaeffer of Sligo, grandchildren, Lucas Schaeffer of Denver, CO, and Leann (Jeremy) Adams and great grandchildren Mia and Livi Adams of Clearfield, Pa; Son in law Denni (Sheri) McGuirk, grandsons Justin(Brittany) McGuirk, great grandchildren Addison and Aiden McGuirk of Miola; James (Jennifer) McGuirk and great grandchild Zander McGuirk of Miola. Also, brother in law, Wayne Maxwell, sister in law Joan of Miola; Dick Maxwell of Miola; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a private family visitation will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa. A private family funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. A live stream of the funeral will be on the Goble Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment to follow at Miola Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

