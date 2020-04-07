A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Low around 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – Showers after 2am. Low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night – A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

